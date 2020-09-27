Steven J. Powell, a longtime resident of Pine Bush, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with his best friend and beloved wife, Judith, by his side. He was 64. The son of Theresa "Marge" Powell, and the late John A. "Jack" Powell, Steven was born on December 1, 1955 in Lancaster, PA. He attended J.P. McCaskey high school.
Steven had a unique artistic eye which he brought to his work as a videographer and previous carpentry business in the Hudson Valley region. His signature is on every project he did to their home of over 30 years, leaving behind precious memories that will forever be treasured.
Steven's gratitude shined through to his loved ones and those whomever leant him a hand. He loved nature and animals, as his dogs were his children. Steven is survived by his wife, Judith of Pine Bush, mother, Theresa Powell, brothers, Arthur R. Powell and R. Jeffrey Powell, and nephew, J. Tyler Powell who all reside in Lancaster County. Cremation was held privately in New York.
For those who want to honor Steven, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Walden, waldenhumane.org/donate or The Animal Rights Alliance Inc, tara-spayneuter.org/donate.htm. That's who he was.
