Steven J. Ha, 60, of East Petersburg passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Sarasota, FL, he was the son of Margaret (Clark) Ha and the late Dr. Samuel J. Ha. He was the husband of Sharon E (Cox) with whom he shared over 38 years of marriage.
He was a 1977 graduate Manheim Twp. High School and later attended Millersville University. Steve worked for the Pittsburgh Coatings and Supply Co and also the Hamilton Distributing Co. He worked and volunteered at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum since the age of 14.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his four brothers, Dr. James Ha husband of Dr. Renee Ha, Thomas Ha husband of Maria S. Ha, Dr. Daniel S. Ha and Peter C. Ha husband of Angela T. Ha.
In keeping with Steven's wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven's memory may be made to The Farm Program at Landis Valley Associates, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com