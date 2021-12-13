Steven I. Koser, 62, of East Earl, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was married 41 years to Wilma K. Smith Koser. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Melvin and Minerva Hess Koser.
Steven was the owner of Honey Brook Outdoor Power. He was a member of the Worship Center and the Waterloo Boys of Southeast PA. He enjoyed working on John Deere tractors.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Pamela wife of Evan Mellott of East Petersburg, a son, Timothy Koser of New Holland; two granddaughters, Annabelle and Charlotte Mellott; two sisters, Jennie wife of Leonard Steele of Hopewell, and Phoebe wife of Frank Oellig of Leola; and three brothers, Kenneth husband of Linda Koser of Ephrata, Jay husband of Carol Koser of East Petersburg, and Jesse husband of Dianne Koser of Lancaster.
A Private Graveside service in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
