Steven H. Kelshaw, 71, of Lancaster, entered the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was the husband of Ginger D. Walter Kelshaw with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Harold and Marian Smith Kelshaw. Steve was an estimator for Clayton Gerlach, Inc. Builders for 39 years before his retirement. He was a member of Hempfield United Methodist Church, was a den leader for Cub Scouts, assistant coach for the Mountville Astros baseball team and enjoyed carpentry.
Steve, I love you, you truly were my rock, probably more than you ever knew. We had more memories to make, but those will have to wait until we meet again. I'm so thankful for your faith, because that gives me peace knowing that I will see you again. Love You, Ginger.
Steve was an incredible father to his children; his quirky sense of humor and warm personality made all who met him feel at home. He will be remembered for all the heart he showed with his family and friends. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew it when his time came. He carried himself with dignity, strength, and was full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Eric (Melissa) Kelshaw, Landisville. One daughter: Stephanie Kelshaw and her partner Heather, Elizabethtown. Five grandsons. Two canine companions who were so dear to him. Three sisters: Linda (Bill) Quinn; Cheri (Barry) Mahoney and Susie (Rob) Grimm. He was preceded in death by one sister: Jackie Emenheiser.
The Memorial Service will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. John Longmire, officiating. The Private Interment will be in Mountville Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
