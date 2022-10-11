Steven H. Kellenberger, age 66 of Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Jill Herr Kellenberger with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage on May 19th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Raymond and Myrtle Gregg Kellenberger. Steven was a 1974 graduate of Solanco High School. He loved his job working as a forklift operator for High Steel for nearly 40 years. In his free time, Steven loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Paige E. Kellenberger of Holtwood, Ross H. Kellenberger of Elizabethtown, and Brice A. Kellenberger at home, 2 grandchildren: Alaiyah and Lincoln Kellenberger, and a sister: Evelyn, wife of Harvey Walton of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a grandchild and 3 siblings: Raymond Kellenberger, Lester Kellenberger, and Geraldine Hensel.
A memorial service will take place at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, on Thursday, October 13th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Derrick Gutierrez will be officiating. There will also be a time to greet the family at the church on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steven's honor to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033 or the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshivery.com