Steven Garrett Graby, 30, of Washington Boro, passed away suddenly and tragically in a building collapse on Tuesday, August 30. He was the beloved son of AJ (Jennifer) Simmons and Steven C. Graby, and stepson of Hope Graby and Michael Simmons. He was born in Lancaster and graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 2010. He went on to graduate from Mount Joy CTC with a certification in welding. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Gannon Graby, sister-in-law Kristin Graby, sister Vianna Graby, sisters Emily and Rachel Simmons, brothers Kyle and Jack Banner, grandparents Barry and Carol Weaver, and Grandmother Mary Lou Graby.
While Garrett's life ended too soon, he will continue to live on in all of us. Garrett faced every day and each struggle in life with inspirational courage and simple humility. With every challenge, he gathered himself, took responsibility, and stood back up to try again. At the time of his passing his efforts were paying off, finding purpose and a wonderfully supportive faith community. He was in the best time of his life. He carried with him a simple, tattered list of what he needed to do every day, and he lived it:
Start each day with a task.
Find someone to help you through life.
Life is not fair, move forward.
Respect everyone.
Don't be afraid to fail often.
Take risks.
Face down the bullies.
Step up when times are toughest.
Lift up the downtrodden.
Never give up.
Sometimes, learning was challenging for Garrett, but teaching was not. For all who knew and loved him - his parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters, friends, and others - through his constant example, we learned vulnerability and kindness, bravery and humility, loyalty and helpfulness. Garrett had unending grace for others. He cheered everyone's successes without jealousy. He wanted to always remain in the background and as a result, drew others to him you just couldn't help but love Garrett. When he had the least, he was the most generous. He was intuitive, sensitive, and insightful. He never left home without saying I love you.
He loved the solitude of fishing, playing with his dogs, and driving long distances. He especially loved spending time with his grandparents on their farm. He was also an avid ice hockey fan and his favorite team was the Flyers. Garrett took great pride in being an ironworker and he loved being up high, building something tangible. He loved stopping by for a cup of coffee and a chat. We are so proud of the man he became.
A celebration of Garrett's life will be held at Bluestone Estate, 30 A Refton Road, Willow Street on Wednesday, September 7. The memorial service will begin at 5:30 and will be followed by a time of fellowship and remembrance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Garrett can be made to Canine Partners for Life/Service Dog Organization in Pennsylvania K94Life.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com