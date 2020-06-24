Steven G. "Steve" White, 60, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard and Ruth Myers White. Steve was an auto detailer at Auto Impressions, Manheim. He loved spending time at the mountains with his good friends. Steve was a member of the Germania Band Club and an avid Phillies fan.
Surviving are seven siblings: Ronald White, Shirl Bingham, Dennis White, Sue Kowalski, Donna Stauffer, Sharon White, Tom White, and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
