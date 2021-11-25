Steven E. Jenkins, 60, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, March 5, 1961, in Lancaster, he was the son of Margaret (Landi) “Peg” Jenkins and the late Merrill Jenkins. He was married to Tena M. (Varner) Jenkins on September 23, 2018.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Peg, of Elizabethtown and two children: Christine L. Good, married to Robert, of Manheim and Jessica E. Mansberger, married to Justin, of Manchester. Also surviving are two step children: David C. Coble, Jr. of Elizabethtown and Lisa M. Shifflett and her significant other, Anthony Williams, of Middletown; 6 grandchildren; two brothers: Jay Jenkins, married to Lisa, of Elizabethtown and Gary Jenkins, married to Kathy, of Bainbridge, as well as Steven’s extended family and caring friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, 17022, 717-367-1380. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com
A living tribute »