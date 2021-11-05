Steven D. Shelly, 73, of Pequea, PA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Betty Loo (Eckman) and Elwood Shelly. He was the loving husband to Tammi (Grove) Shelly for over 35 years.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Lancaster, graduate of Penn Manor High School, and was self-employed at Shelly Painting. Steve was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran. He was a member at Boehm's United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 34 and Amvets Post 19. He enjoyed playing guitar and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and vacationing at Wildwood City, NJ.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his children: Justin Fellenbaum of Pequea, Nicole Fellenbaum-Smith (Nathaniel Smith IV) of Hinesville, GA and Brandon D. Shelly of Pequea; his grandchildren: Skylynn, Evalyn, Ian, Joshua, Athena, Nate, Breanna, Dareion and Blaze; his siblings: Chris Mandros, George and Richard Peck and Lashelle Zangari. He was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Shelly, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Boehm's United Methodist Church, 13 W. Boehm's Road, Willow Street, PA, 17584. Family and friends will be received from 5 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, www.pawoundedwarriors.org or the Lymphoma Research Foundation, www.lymphoma.org.
