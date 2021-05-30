Steven D. Ondeck passed away on May 13, 2021 after a valiant battle of COVID pneumonia. He was the loving husband of Debra and father of daughter Alexandra. Steve was the son of the late Daniel and Anna Ondeck. Born in the Bronx NY, he moved to Lancaster and lived here for 52 years.
He was an avid NY Giants fan, slot car enthusiast, lover of music, old movies and TV shows. Some favorites were; Three Dog Night, Jesus Christ Superstar, Perry Mason and Murdock Mysteries.
Anyone will tell you how compassionate, generous, funny, kind and friendly he was. His Home Depot family will agree, since he worked in the electrical department for over 20 years, as their electrical specialist. Anything you asked him to do, was always replied with an Okie Dokie.
So, Okie Dokie Stevie, you go now; but you will be tremendously loved, missed and remain in our hearts forever.
Besides his wife and daughter, Steve is survived by his brother, Daniel S. (Debra) of Garfield, NJ, his sister, MaryAnne of Lancaster and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his brother, Peter D. (Kim) of Lancaster.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Family will receive visitors at 2024 Marietta Ave., Lancaster from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday June 5, 2021.
Condolences may be made at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »