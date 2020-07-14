Steven Craig Morrison, 54, of Lancaster, PA, passed away June 29, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville, PA. He was born October 3, 1965 in Willow Street, PA, the beloved son of Marguerite Rowe Fields and the late John R. Morrison, Jr.
He graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1982 and from Willow Street Vo-Tech in 1984 with a major in carpentry. He worked at Turkey Hill and enjoyed lawnmowing. His greatest enjoyments were watching television and he was a collector of comic books.
In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by one sister, Faith Ann Rudy of Conestoga, PA. Also surviving are two aunts, Shirley Dicely of Lancaster, PA and Nancy Bailey of Quarryville, PA. He is also survived by four cousins.
Steve was preceded in death by one sister, Kristy Lynn Gorman, on September 6, 2017, and his favorite Aunt Ebbie in October 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org.
May he forever rest in the arms of the angels and his father.
