Steven B. Troelsch, 66, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Sharon "Sherry" M. Wawrzyniak Troelsch, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage this past November 22nd. Born in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Bruce A. and Joan R. Miller Troelsch.
Steve had worked as a financial analyst for TE Connectivity in Harrisburg for 38 years, retiring in 2019.
A man of deep faith, he was an active member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, where he was a member of That Man Is You. Steve served as the lay director of the Harrisburg Cursillo movement.
He was a peaceful, humble, loving, and devoted man, who above all loved God and spending time with his family. In his free time, he enjoyed the peace of boating and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Kimberly L. married to Nathan Moore of Landisville, Steven B., Jr. married to Amy of Bethlehem, Michael T. married to Johanna of Gilbertsville, Mark A. married to Samantha of Pottstown, Amanda M. married to Daniel Perez of Chesapeake, VA and David J. married to Carolyn of Elizabethtown; his 11 grandchildren, and by his sister, Debra Manderewicz of Reading. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald B. Troelsch.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6-8PM at the tent at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary at 7:30PM. Friends may also visit with Steve's family on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA from 10-11AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers, making contributions in Steve's memory to the Marianist Family Retreat Center, Box 488, Cape May Point, NJ 08212. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
