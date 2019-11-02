Steven A. Martin, 64, of New Holland, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Melvin A. Martin and the late Dorothy B. (Rineer) Martin.
He is survived by three children, Melissa Cook (Charles), Shelly Martin and Matthew Martin, two grandchildren: Colton and Bryce Cook and two siblings: Linda Mason and Michael Martin.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at 2 pm at Terre Hill Cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Man St., New Holland is in charge of arrangements.