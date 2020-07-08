Steve Wilson, 69, loved many American pastimes, like watching his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, riding his Harley Davidson, going to the beach and strumming his Gibson and Fender guitars. So, there is no doubt he would have called it "pretty cool" to leave this world just before sunset on the Fourth of July, surrounded by his wife and children, who then toasted him while watching bootleg fireworks light up the skies of Reamstown.
Steve and his wife Lori enjoyed spending time beautifying their "estate," listening to music and just taking it easy. Steve loved to putter around the garage, where he was surrounded by posters of his favorite guitar legends. He could fix anything with his meticulously organized tools, and no task was too small for him to give it his undivided attention.
Steve was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John and Lucille Wilson. They raised him and his brother, John, in Lancaster County. Steve, a man who exemplified loyalty, devotion to his craft, and perfectionism that he hid with his easy laugh and silly grin, worked as an estimator at E&G Concrete, Inc. for nearly 36 years. He earned the respect of his colleagues, was quick to share his wisdom and wanted everyone around him to be successful. His children credit him with instilling in them the same strong work ethic he had, even as he battled cancer in the final months of his life.
Steve is survived by his wife, Lori of 17 years, his brother, John, his daughter, Jennifer Troutman (Corey), his son, Brent Wilson (Carrie) and step sons, Steve and Matt Herr. He was Papa to twelve grandchildren, who all loved to watch the remote-controlled helicopters he would send zipping around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathryn, and grandchildren, Madelynn Troutman and Landon Herr.
A casual outdoor celebration of his life will be held at FoxChase Golf Club in Stevens on Thursday, July 16th from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass to Steve's memory and remember the good times you had with him over the years. Donations can also be made to the PAN Foundation www.panfoundation.org.
