Steve Stepanovic, 74, of Elizabethtown, went home to Heaven on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital following a courageous 5 month battle with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. He was the beloved son of the late Dusan and Dancy (Cekoric) Stepanovic of Steelton, PA.
Steve will be lovingly missed by his wife of over 37 years, Ruth L. (Clifford) Stepanovic, of Elizabethtown and a son, Steven N. Stepanovic, of Marietta. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Hannah Stepanovic and her brothers, Jayden and Samuel, Jr., as well as Steve's former daughter-in-law, Tara Sattazahn, all of Middletown; Steve's extended family and caring friends along with all of his cats that he adored.
Steve was a 1965 graduate of Steelton-Highspire High School. A Veteran, Steve proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. In 2018, he retired from West Main Auto, Mount Joy, where he worked for over 22 years as an auto mechanic.
Steve had attended several churches in Elizabethtown over the years starting with The Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, Newville Bible Church, Conoy BIC Church and the former Road Church on Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11 AM in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, 4374 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA with Military Honors. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's memory to Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 South 10th Street, Columbia, PA 17512, www.columbiaanimalshelter.com or to any charity that will help benefit the life of an animal.
