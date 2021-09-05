Steve Pettis LNP 54 Years of Service

D. Steven Pettis, 74, of Lancaster passed away on August 29th, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and two sons. "Steve" was born in Columbia, PA to the late Dean C. Pettis and the late Janet M. Dyer. He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, and went on to graduate from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with a degree in Printing, leading to a 54-year career with Lancaster Newspapers (LNP) initially starting as Linotype Operator and eventually advancing to Electronics Technician.
During his career at LNP he appreciated his exposure to a vast array of technical equipment. Responsible for keeping the technical aspects of operations running smoothly, he developed many innovations affectionately known as "Pettisizers", some receiving special recognition from executive leadership. He enjoyed his career immensely, solving technical challenges in creative ways, ultimately witnessing and contributing to the transformation of the printing industry from the mechanical to the digital age.
Steve was a jack of all trades and a master of them all. Known for his fully-stocked pocket protector he was prepared with the essential tools he needed at a moment's notice. For his larger projects he knew the right tools and preparation required for the job, but he was entirely capable of improvising when necessary without compromising safety, always improving upon the original design.
Besides Steve's service to LNP, he humbly contributed his many skills to all who needed them, including family, friends, and his church. While the list of his technical endeavors is too large for publication, no project was too big or too small for his skills including but not limited to plumbing, mechanical drafting, electrician and electronics, carpentry, building construction, painter, appliance service technician, engine repair, and inventor to name a few. One innovation worthy of note was his early 1970's electronic circuit design of a Pinewood Derby race track timer, "finish line" and "starting gate" for his sons' Boy Scouts of America local Cub Scouts Pack, whereby electronic "eyes" sensed which derby car won each race, illuminating a light above the victor's lane with elapsed time. Never one to seek accolades, fame, or fortune, he often donated his expertise and expected nothing in return nor pursued patents of his designs.
He was a lifelong student of the formal sciences, many natural sciences, and applied sciences and would easily engage in technical conversation eager to learn the esoteric elements from others in order to pacify his curiosity.
Steve preferred to perform his talents behind-the-scenes out of the limelight. Heavily involved in his children's and grandchildren's activities through the years, he taught them his strong work ethic and many of his skills. A regular attendee at their sports activities, concerts, and theatrical productions he rallied for their success, shared joy in their achievements, and volunteered in many capacities when opportunity arose. He was an adoring grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Steve knew the Lord, and for over 40 years was a faithful member of Manor Church where he gave of his audio engineering and studio design skills. He invested countless hours ensuring that the message of Christ could be heard by all. As technology progressed, his wife joined alongside him in pioneering Manor Church's video recording ministry for those unable to attend services.
In his earlier years he joined the United States Naval Reserve and was later honorably discharged. He also enjoyed performing as the drummer for the Columbia, PA based Nippy Hawkins and the Nip-Tones, eventually cutting a 45 RPM vinyl record featuring local hits "Angie" and "It's Gonna Be Too Late" in 1965 on Lorraine Records label, Reading, PA.
He loved studying military aircraft, particularly the SR71 Blackbird. He sought opportunities to take members of his family to airshows, museums, planetariums, train excursions, baseball games, movies, computer shows, and several forms of auto racing. He recently became interested in the Norfolk and Western restoration of the Class "J" Steam Locomotive #611 now featured at Strasburg Railroad riding the #611 excursion train several times.
Steve enjoyed a variety of activities, such as playing Phase 10 with his family and church friends, the game of Farkle, and mental Tic-Tac-Toe (where both opponents must describe and visualize X/O placement without pen and paper). It thrilled him to launch fireworks and model rockets with his family, watch action movies, and perform sleight-of-hand magic tricks. He remained nearly undefeated at billiards/pool. He had a particularly strong affinity towards Jif Peanut Butter as well as a few obscure sandwich combinations.
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology recently featured Steve on the cover of their 2021 Spring edition of The Tower, highlighting his family's legacy in an article, "Like Grandfather Like Grandson"
(https://www.nxtbook.com/stevenscollege/tower/Tower_Spring_2021/index.php#/p/6).
Above all his accomplishments and success, Steve was most proud of his children and grandchildren.
Steve leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Paula Pettis; two sons, Gregory Pettis, husband of Maria of Millersville, Ronald Pettis, husband of Carollynn of Landisville; seven grandchildren, Eric Pettis, husband of Ashley of Mount Pleasant, SC, Shawn Pettis, husband of Lauren of Ephrata, Alicia, wife of Brock Hochstetler of Marietta, Bethany Pettis of Millersville, Adam Pettis, husband of Stephanie of Landisville, Andrew Pettis, husband of Rachel of Mount Joy, Gabriella Pettis of Landisville, fiancé of David Schulz of Brownstown; four great-grandchildren, Emilia Pettis, Charlotte Pettis, Reuben Pettis, Aurora Pettis; a sister, Janean Douglas, wife of the late Gregory Douglas of Columbia.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
A living tribute »