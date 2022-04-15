Steve Hershey, 68, of Carmel Valley, CA passed away unexpectedly at his place of work on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Steve was born in Lancaster, PA. where he worked on his family's farm and developed his skills for hard work and dedication.
He was a 1971 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. He moved to Carmel, CA where he started a family and discovered his self-taught talent for wood crafting, establishing Hershey's Fine Woodworking in 1985. Steve loved the art of woodworking, but his true passion was helping others. A founding member and President of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office of Search and Rescue Team, Steve was a devoted volunteer and mentor of many. In his 31 years of service with Search and Rescue, Steve received a myriad of awards such as Responder of the Year and the Peabody Award from Cal OES.
He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Foster; grandsons, Clayton Hershey and Donovan Hershey; his mother, Betty Hershey; sisters, Linda Lapp, Barb Rohrer, and Susan Yoder. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hershey and son, Brandon Hershey. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »