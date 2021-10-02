Steve B. Lapp, 65, of Brownstown, passed away peacefully Wed., Sept. 29, 2021 surrounded by family after years of health issues.
Born in Gordonville, he was the son of Samuel S. and Susie Beiler Lapp.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: siblings, Henry of Brownstown, with whom he resided, Sarah wife of Leon Zook, of Gordonville, Linda of Gordonville, John (Chrissie) of Gap, Emanuel of Bird-in-Hand; 4 nephews and 4 nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Linda Lapp.
Steve was formerly employed as a delivery driver for Strasburg Pallet Shop, Glick’s Water Service and most recently a bank courier.
He got his pilot’s license in his early 20’s, was a skydiver for many years and enjoyed doing candy drops for children from his home-built bi-plane. He was a parachute enthusiast, instructor and jump organizer in Zephyrhills, FL.
Viewing will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W Main St., Leola on Monday Oct 4th from 5 to 8 pm. At his request, there will be no funeral. Interment will be private.
