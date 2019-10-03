It is with great sadness that the family of Stephen William Kraft, 68, announce his passing on Friday, September 20, 2019. Stephen was born November 28, 1950 in York, PA to the late Chauncey E. and Katherine Rauscher Kraft.
He was employed by H&S Industrial in Manheim, PA for 41 years. He recently retired in June 2019. He enjoyed football, baseball, surf fishing, and hanging out with friends. Steve always had a quip or a joke for anyone who would listen. He brought love and laughter to us all.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, "Micky" Kraft, and daughter, Joline who is married to Timothy Duncan of Baltimore; three granddaughters, Alexandria Marie Unangst, Mikayla Stevana Kraft, and Doriannon Echo Hugar; twelve brothers and sisters: Chauncey "Spike" (Cathy) Kraft, Jr., Michael (Kay) Kraft, Ronald (Cathy) Kraft, Donald Kraft, William (Tracy) Kraft, David (Susan) Kraft, Robert "Bud" Kraft, Cathy Kraft, Lisa (Bob) Hanks, Sandra Kraft, Tina Kraft, all of York, PA and Patrick Fini (Joy) Kraft of Hilton Head, SC.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Stephen's honor to the American Lung Association www.lung.org or to Bright Side Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send the family a condolence, visit Stephen's memorial page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com