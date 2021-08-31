Stephen "Steve" Wayne Souza, 77 of Lancaster, passed away on August 28, 2021. He was the son of the late Walter and Gloria (Martin) Souza and shared over 55 years of marriage with his wife Karen H. (Hazard) Souza.
Born in Cambridge, MA, Steve graduated Arlington High School before working as a branch manager and salesman for G & T Industries from which he retired. He was an avid golfer at the Conestoga Country Club, where his fellow linksmen gave him his nickname of Seve. Steve was a loyal New England Patriots fan for many years before it became fashionable. He even had the opportunity to attend the Patriots first ever home game. A hardworking Christian, Steve was known for being a dedicated family man who ran a tight ship.
In addition to his wife Karen, Steve is survived by his 4 children: Jennifer Robitaille, Stephen W. Souza (Kimberly), Jason E. Souza (Laurie), and Stacey H. Souza; his sister Carolyn Ingles, 11 grandchildren (who adoringly referred to Steve as Buppy), 1 great-grandchild, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Walter Souza and his son Jarrett Christopher Souza.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 2 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, at 2 PM. Visitation will take place from 1-2 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112, OR Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.