Stephen W. "Steve" Poirier, 49, of Holtwood, formerly of Steelton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Jennersville, he was the son of Victor A. and Valerie M. (Teal) Poirier.
Steve was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1989. He then attended the Electronics Institute in Harrisburg and earned an associate's degree. Steve found employment with Verizon as a computer specialist, retiring with 25 years of service.
In his spare time, Steve enjoyed being involved in the buying and selling of antiques. He also had a passion for collecting Native American artifacts.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Alana Marie Poirier; step son, Isaiah Eckenrode; brothers,, Matthew Alan Poirier and wife Dana, of Lititz, and Michael George Poirier, of Maine; and a niece and nephew.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to your local food bank, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »