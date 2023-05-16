Stephen W. Fitts

Stephen "Steve" William Fitts, 63, died peacefully at his home in Manheim on April 30, 2023. Son of Robert William Fitts and the late Carolyn Beverly (Gill) Fitts of Lititz, Steve was a 1977 graduate of Warwick High School who served in the U. S. Coast Guard from 1977 to 1981. After returning to civilian life, Steve was employed as a cook at several area restaurants before becoming a house painter and carpenter. He was later employed as a woodworker at Childcraft/School Specialty, Inc. in Mount Joy. Steve was a member of the Germania Band Club in Manheim, PA.
Growing up, Steve enjoyed playing outside, participating in Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts, as well as hiking and camping with his family. Steve was also an avid reader, especially of books related to seafaring. Other hobbies included rock climbing, gardening, fishing, and hunting. Steve truly loved animals, especially his sweet dog, "Ladybug." He enjoyed learning about and interacting with animals in their natural habitats.
Steve was pre-deceased by his mother, Carolyn Beverly (Gill) Fitts, in 2020, but is survived by his father, Robert W. (Bob) Fitts. He is also survived by his older brother Charles (Chuck) Fitts and wife Wendy, his younger sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Fitts Reighart and her husband Charles (Charlie) Reighart, younger brother Robert A. (Rob) Fitts, as well as nephews Paul and Scott Fitts and Andrew Reighart and niece, Diana Reighart.
A celebration of life and interment will be held at 12 p.m. on June 25 at Old Zion Church, 187 Reifsnyder Road, Lititz, PA. After the interment, people are invited to the Germania Band Club, 41 South Pitt Street, Manheim, PA 17545 for an informal gathering at approximately 2 p.m.
A living tribute »