Stephen T. Wickers, 69, of Mount Joy, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at LGH. Born in Floral Park, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Roberta (Munda) Wickers. He was the loving husband of Janet (Stoye) Wickers with whom he shared over 42 years of marriage.
He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in History and Education from Queens College. Stephen later went on to become a police officer for the Port Authority of NY/NJ where he attained the rank of sergeant before retiring in 2015 after 36 years of service.
Stephen was a clock enthusiast who enjoyed tinkering with them and electronics.
He was a devout Christian and strong believer who was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy who loved studying and teaching Theology.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by two sons, Charles S. Wickers husband of Jessica of Maytown, Steven J. Wickers husband of Amber of Greer, SC, and daughter, Rachel L. Hernandez wife of Evan of St. Augustine, FL. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Hailey, Lily, Violet, Savannah, Silas, and sister, Barbara Sokoloff wife of Steven of Valley Stream, NY.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Family and friends will be received from 9-11 AM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com