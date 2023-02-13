Stephen T. Walker, 73, of Lititz, PA passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Steve was the husband of Barbara with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. He loved his family very much.
Steve was a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. During his career, he worked as the Director of Human Resources for several organizations and as a Nursing Home Administrator. Steve worked in HR for over 34 years and he lived by the verse Micah 6:8: "He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?"
Steve enjoyed hiking, kayaking and traveling to many National Parks. He was also an avid photographer taking beautiful flower pictures that were used to brighten the long days of COVID on Brethren Village TV.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children: Elizabeth Walker DeSanto, wife of David of Millersville and Matthew Walker of Burlington, VT; his sister Georgianna Sorensen and brother-in-law Steve Sorensen of Lake Wales, FL; his sister-in-law Karen Bracken and brother-in-law John Bracken; as well as his niece and nephews: Chris, Paul, Rachel, John and Henry. Steve was preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen Walker and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at The Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 1:30-2PM until the time of service and again following. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Samaritan's Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org.
