Stephen T. "Tom" Sottek, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was the husband of Maryjo (Hoffman) Sottek with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Stephen and Nelda (Meck) Sottek. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Allen Sottek.
Tom was a graduate of McCaskey High School and received a business degree from Franklin & Marshall College. He was a combat veteran during the Vietnam War, serving as sergeant with the 1st 506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division, earning the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and Army Commendation Medal.
He worked in employee relations for various local and national companies. He began his career in 1971 with the local HEIL Company, retiring in 2001. During his retirement years, Tom worked in the Pharmacy Department at Lancaster General Hospital and for Wegmans for the past 4 years, a job he truly loved. Tom and Maryjo enjoyed many vacations traveling throughout the U.S., especially Mystic, CT, Bar Harbor, ME, Sedona, AZ, and Walt Disney World.
Tom was a member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to his beloved wife, Tom is survived by a son Thomas, of Millersville, and a daughter, Lori Tuinstra, of Columbus, OH and his four grandchildren: Kaeli married to Ryan Tumblison, Mason Sottek, Ryleigh Sottek, and Blake Tuinstra.
Friends will be received by Tom's family on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 10-11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Tom's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com