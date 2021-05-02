Stephen "Steve" Mercaldo, 83, of Willow Street, formerly of South Huntington, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021 while under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the beloved husband of Florence Mae (Climento) Mercaldo, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Isaac and Rose (Giangola) Mercaldo.
Steve was employed as a teacher in the Long Island area for 30 years, 5 of those years serving as the NYS Education Department Liaison for the BOCES, Long Island. He was also a Consulting Editor for Popular Science Magazine for 10 years and wrote a monthly column. After retirement, Steve served as an Education Consultant for the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and he was the NYS Field Manager for the Automotive Youth Educational Systems.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Karen Jacobsen and husband Richard, of South Huntington, NY, and Faith Belanich, of Coram, NY; brother, Andrew Mercaldo and wife Betty, of Chicago; sister, Mary Hudson and husband David, of Georgia; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild due in June.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with Pastor Michael W. Sigman officiating. Following the service, interment will take place in Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to observe Pennsylvania COVID-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, and write "Building Fund" on the memo line.
