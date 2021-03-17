Stephen "Steve" Mark Sarro, Sr., passed away on March 11, 2021, surrounded by his family in his home in New Holland, PA. Born on January 29, 1956 at the United States Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, son to the late Michael and Mary (Torzone) Sarro, Steve was a loved father who dedicated his life to serving the Lord.
During his time as a coach and forty years of experience in foster care, Steve had an impact on the lives of hundreds of children. Steve also served his community as a volunteer firefighter in Collegeville. Watching and attending Philadelphia sports games were one of his favorite pastimes.
Steve will be forever remembered by his wife, Deborah "Deb" (Davis) Sarro, his children: Stephen Sarro, Jr. and his wife, Sara; Desiree Carroll and her husband, Justin; Benjamin Sarro and his wife, Sarah; David Young and his wife, Cristin; Jeremiah Berry and his wife, Stephanie; Jennifer Sarro; Legend Baker; Genevieve and Geraldo Garcia; and his grandchildren: Giuliana, Alice, Eloise, Vincent, Lucas, and Jacob. Steve was predeceased by his sister, Marybeth Poley, his nephew, Adam Vandegrift, and his brother-in-law, Clifton Turner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Petra Church on Friday, March 26. A time will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).
To share memories or leave online condolences, please visit: centralpacremation.com