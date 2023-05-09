Stephen S. Fisher, 81, of Lancaster County, went on to glory, May 3rd, 2023. He was the husband of the late Ruth N. (Gettle) Fisher. Together they spent over 50 years on the mission field in Africa. They always lived with glory in mind. Winning souls to Jesus Christ and telling others the Good News, no matter the cost.
He was born in 1941 to the late Samuel U. Fisher and Rebecca (Stoltzfus) Fisher. Survived by son, Samuel D. Fisher and wife Jill K. Fisher and daughter, Anita R. Trythall and husband Randall Trythall. Along with five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Surviving siblings: Daniel Fisher husband of Priscilla Beiler of Elverson. Sam of Colrado Springs. Lydia wife of Gary Mellott of West Virginia. Fannie wife of Donald Price of Mount Joy. Amos husband of Lydia Stoltzfus of Honey Brook. Rebecca wife of John Stoltzfus of Quarryville. Emma wife of Dan Stoltzfus of Little Providence. In addition to his late wife, he was preceded in death by brother Christian and sister Naomi.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens PA, on June 24th, 2023. Guests are invited to pay their respects to the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Refreshments to follow service.
