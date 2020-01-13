Stephen S. Fisher, 65, of 5553 Meadville Rd., Gap, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of Fannie Lapp Fisher of Paradise and the late Isaac Fisher. He was the husband of Sadie Mae Beiler Fisher. A welder, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by: 7 children, David married to Sadie Stoltzfus Fisher, Kinzers, Levi married to Katie Mae Zook Fisher, Gap, Stephen, Jr. married to Ruthy Zook Fisher, Kinzers, Linda married to Elmer Stoltzfus, Jr., Mill Hall, Ruth married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Mary married to Mark Stoltzfus, Paradise, Lena married to David King, Strasburg; 38 grandchildren; 7 siblings, Benuel married to Rebecca Fisher, Elam married to Sadie Fisher, Isaac married to Barbie Fisher, John married to Sally Fisher, Sarah married to John Fisher, Lydia married to Jesse Riehl, Lena married to Enos King, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Sarah married to Ammon Esh. He was preceded in death by a brother, Amos, and a sister-in-law, Rebecca Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Red Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »