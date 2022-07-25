Stephen R. Mozeliak, 83, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home.
He was born in Carbondale, PA, to the late Andrew and Marie (Rudy) Mozeliak and was the husband of Nina (Warrenfeltz) Mozeliak with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Stephen was a devote Catholic and servant to his Lord. He enjoyed watching TV.
Stephen worked for Woolworth for many years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by a son, Stephen Mozeliak; a daughter, Theresa, wife of Todd Witmer; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Mozeliak.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A blessing service will follow at 2:00 PM, with Fr. John Murray, C.Ss.R. as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.