Stephen R. Glick, 74, of 210 Becker Rd., Leola, died at home Sunday, August 21, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Rachel S. Beiler Glick. A dairy farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Born in W. Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Daniel S. and Barbara Stoltzfus Glick.
Also surviving: 12 children, Sadie married to Benuel Stoltzfus, New Holland, Barbara married to Gideon Fisher, Leola, Anna married to John Esh, Gordonville, Joseph married to Sylvia Stoltzfus Glick, Ronks, Rebecca married to Jacob King, Darlington, WI, Rachel married to Christ King, New Holland, Steve Jr. married to Rachel Zook Glick, Selinsgrove, Fannie married to Levi Fisher, Kinzers, Eli married to Barbie Lantz Glick, Leola, Emanuel married to Ida Ruth King Glick, Benuel married to Rosanne Fisher Glick, both Bird-in-Hand, Christian married to Rachel Marie Fisher Glick, Leola; 81 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; siblings, Moses (Emma), Daniel (Annie), Christian (Rachel), Lydia (Henry Miller), Rebecca (Daniel Stoltzfus), Linda (the late John Stoltzfus), Naomi (Samuel Lapp), Barbie (Isaac Fisher), Katie (Daniel Stoltzfus), Sadie (Daniel Lapp). He was preceded in death by: his oldest son, Daniel; a grandson; two granddaughters.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »