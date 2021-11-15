Stephen Michael Teed, 68, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Auburn Heights, Michigan, to the late Philip Spitsbergen and Jeanne E. (Best) Teed. Later he was adopted by his step-father, Lee A. Teed at the age of 8. He was the husband of Ann Marie (Habel) Teed with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.
A man of great faith, he was a member of Harvest Fellowship in Stevens, PA where he served as an elder. Steve was a Prophet and a devoted servant to the church at large.
Stephen was an analyst for Case New Holland for 40 years before retiring in 2015. He enjoyed playing guitar, tambourine, and blowing the shofar. He loved watching and caring for the wild birds at his feeders and gardening. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Stephen is survived by seven children, Jeffrey Teed, Hanna Mullins, Benjamin Teed, Cypress Skowronek, Chene Skowronek, Joshua, husband of Barbie Teed, Stephen, husband of Amiee Teed; His sister Marcia, wife of Mark Cushman. He has nine grandchildren, with another precious one on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster sister, Jane M. Waugh.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at Harvest Fellowship, 34 W. Church Street, Stevens, PA followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Eugene Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-m-teed-memorial-fund.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.