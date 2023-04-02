Stephen Michael "Steve" Heisey, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jerome and Bernice Heisey.
Steve was a graduate of Penn Manor High School class of 1972. He later graduated Penn State University in 1979. Steve retired from Boscov's as a department manager.
Steve had a big heart and cared deeply for those around him. He had a passion for riding his Harley and owned several Corvettes over the years. He thoroughly enjoyed taking any advantage to get in a ride whenever possible. Steve especially loved going to the Penn State Arts Festival every year to drive down Atherton Street in his Corvette and take in the festival. Steve also loved technology and gadgets, shooting at the gun range, and attending local sporting events.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
