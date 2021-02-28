Stephen M. McBride, 72, of Lititz, passed away at Penn Medicine at Rittenhouse in Philadelphia on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
He was the husband of Stephanie K. Long McBride, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage this past May 4th. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Elizabeth J. Kauffman McBride.
Steve had worked as a journeyman sheet metal mechanic and welder for Caterpillar, Inc. for 38 years. He had previously worked at Grinnell in the late 1960s.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving as a private during the Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post 34.
A talented cook, anything he made was good and in large portions, especially his lasagna.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Michael H. of Norristown, his grandson Stephen J. Jones of Middletown, and by his sisters: Karen married to Jim Miller of Manheim, Charlene married to George Thomas of Florida, Glenda married to Steve Beach of Columbia, Liz married to John Decker of Columbia, and Loureen Solivan of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle A. Jones and his siblings: Charles Michael McBride, Beth Rose McBride, and Stephanie McBride.
Throughout his journey, Steve fought a good fight; he is now absent from the body and present with The Lord.
Services will be private with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Steve's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org; or to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, kidney.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com