Stephen Lyle Burkholder, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Ephrata to the late Charles H. and Vera Y. (Herr) Burkholder and was the husband of Brenda J. Burkholder, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.
Stephen was a handyman with many ongoing building projects, most recently a lovely greenhouse. He was also a seasoned gardener and enjoyed making delicious food and wine to share with his family as well as brewing with his sons. He loved spending time with his 5 grandsons, working at home with his dog, Rocky, and helping his children whenever they needed it. He had a strong faith in God and belief in the life to come.
Stephen worked as a truck driver and machine operator for AB Martin.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Matthew A. Burkholder, husband of Renee N.; Michael B. Burkholder, husband of Marcella Marucci; Rebecca B., wife of Nathan T. Jekel; Andrew L. Burkholder, fiancé of Allison Doughton; five grandchildren, John Jekel, Herman Jekel, Raphael Jekel, Simon Burkholder and Joshua Burkholder; and a sister, Anita, wife of Vincent Celline.
A memorial service will be held at Alive Church, 510 Stevens Road, Ephrata, on October 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Jeff High officiating. A private burial will take place at Groffdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen's name may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.