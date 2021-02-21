Stephen Lamb, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at home from cancer. Born in Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William and Stella Lamb. Steve is survived by his wife Lola, two daughters and their families, a sister, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Midlantic Machinery, formerly State Equipment Company, in 2007 after 39 years of dedicated service. Steve was an avid sports fan and horse racing enthusiast. As a native of New England, he was a lifelong Patriots fan. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially camping and boating, and truly loved his pets. Spending time with his family was most important to Steve.
No public service will be held at his request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.