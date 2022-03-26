Stephen L. Wilson, 62, of Harmony Ridge Drive, Drumore, PA went to be with the Lord at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, his death being unexpected due to natural causes.
He and his wife Sandra L. Pannell Wilson celebrated 31 years of marriage. Born in Chester County, PA he was the son of the late Leo Wilson and Ruby Rowland Canfield.
Stephen had been employed by Stryten Manufacturing, formerly Exide Technologies as a set up mechanic for 42 years.
He enjoyed hunting, metal detecting, woodworking, tinkering in his garage, but mostly he enjoyed his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife Sandra are 4 children, Christine (Brian) Eshleman, Jaime (Ronald) Neff, James (Sarah) Barr, Jr., Jeremiah (Jessica) Wilson; 15 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a sister Terri Spade; and 2 brothers, Randy (Anne) Wilson, Greg Wilson.
He was preceded in death by a brother Eric Wilson and a grandson Baby Boy Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00PM with Pastor Jim Roland officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 3:00PM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »