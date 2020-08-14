Stephen L. Sharpe, 59, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mooresville, NC, he was the son of the late William and Frances Wilson Sharpe. He was the husband of Susan (Sarik) Sharpe. They would have been married for 26 years in November. An iron worker for J. D. Eckman, Atglen, he will be remembered for being a devoted father.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by: 3 children, Jauron James, Chelsea Sharpe, and Jenna Sharpe; 5 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Ralph Wilson, Michael Sharpe, Debra Cowen, and Priscilla Young. He was preceded in death by: a son, Tito Bowman; 2 sisters, Denise Wilson and Juanita Williams.
Per Steve's wishes, there will be no service. Furman's – Leola
