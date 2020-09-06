Stephen L. Haage, 69, of Spring Twp., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was the husband of Denise A. (Cox) Haage, father of Brittany A. Haage, and brother of Sandra G. Harbach. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Cora H. (Burdick) and James F. Haage, Jr.
For over 35 years, local listeners heard Steve on WHUM, which later changed to WAGO and eventually became WIOV. Stephen was a loving father, a faithful husband, and a very kind, gentle man.
Donations towards Stephen's funeral expenses may be made payable to the funeral home at address below.
A celebration of life for Stephen will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Friends and family are invited to gather from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at the funeral home.To leave condolences, please visit: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
