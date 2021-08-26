Stephen J. Luter, 58, of Ephrata, PA, passed away unexpectedly at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
He was born on the Isle of Wight in England, son of Mary Ireson Blow and the late Fred Blow. Stephen graduated from the Medina School on the Isle of Wight and served in the British Army.
He immigrated to the United States after meeting and marrying his wife, Joan M. Dieckhaus Luter. They have shared 29 years of marriage and have two daughters: Mary D. Luter, companion of Andrew J. Ford and Kylie A. Luter, companion of David J.C. Hillard.
In addition to his wife, mother and daughters, Stephen is survived by a brother, Michael Luter.
Stephen was employed by Wilmot Modular Structures, Inc. of White Marsh, MD as a Maintenance Tech. He was formerly employed as an auto mechanic.
Stephen was skilled in many trades and could fix almost anything. He liked working on and riding his BMW and Kawasaki motorcycles and had raced motorcycles while living in England.
He was an avid Arsenal Football Team fan and loved listening to music, especially Pink Floyd.
Stephen's family will receive friends at the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Final care will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc. Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
