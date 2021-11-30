Stephen J. Lee, 84, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born on December 8, 1936, the son of the late John N. and Mary R. (King) Lee. He married Susie S. Stoltzfus on November 27, 1956.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Anna Mary (Aaron) Esh of Paradise, PA, Sarah (David) Flaud of Newburg, Miriam (Daniel) Flaud of Newburg, Ruthie (Jerre) Esh of Christiana, PA, Rebecca (Abner) Esh of Newburg, John (Maryanne) King of Shippensburg, and Moses (Becky) Byler of Orrstown; 34 grandchildren; and 82 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son.
His funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 14543 Paxton Run Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Amish Cemetery. Viewing will be at the same address, from the time of this notice until the morning of his funeral service.
