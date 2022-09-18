Stephen J. Glatfelter, 73, died suddenly Wednesday August 10, 2022, at his home in Rio Nido, California, where he lived for the past 35 years. Born May 19, 1949, in Columbia, Pennsylvania, Steve was the second of four boys of the late Thomas A. and Regina M. Moore Glatfelter. He was the grandson of the late David K. and Helen E. Hughes Glatfelter, Columbia, PA, and the late Joseph F. and Elsie M. Smith Moore, New Oxford, PA. Steve was also preceded in death by Loretta, his beloved cat of twenty years.
Steve grew up on Maple Avenue in Lancaster, PA, and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 67, and Franklin and Marshall College in '71, with a degree in music.
Steve began piano at an early age and played French horn in the high school band. He taught himself scores from Broadway shows he attended Mame and Hello Dolly were favorites - serenading the neighbors through the open windows. For his college thesis he played his own composition before a panel of judges at the Philadelphia Symphony, receiving a standing ovation from conductor Eugene Ormandy. In the last twenty years Steve taught himself the banjo, spending many hours honing his skill and playing with others.
Following college Steve worked on a farm in Hawaii, then as a waiter and cab driver in San Francisco. In the mid 70s he became an architectural illustrator working on the Trans-Alaska pipeline at Prudhoe Bay, and later for Bay Area Rapid Transit and California prisons. In the last thirty years Steve created drawings for commercial and residential buildings, including the Rio Nido Lodge.
Steve was a self-taught fine woodworker. He built clocks, tables, and lamp-bases, and designed and constructed his own breakfast nook. If Steve had an idea, he often turned it into a physical object. In his belongings we found a wooden model of his childhood pet duck, Tango, complete with name tag.
Steve loved jokes and gags and how they affected others. This love of gags went back to his teens, when he teased his younger brothers at night by sticking a rubber glove through the bedroom door and announcing eerily from the other side "The Hand." Right up to the end Steve created his own absurd greeting cards for friends and relatives, using his computer skills to make people laugh. Steve loved Halloween the best - when he became the gag - once dressing up as Carol Channing, with signature blonde wig and oversized red lips.
In April of this year, true to form, Steve had a photo taken of himself at Point Arena, so the lighthouse in the background would appear to sit like a candle on his head.
Steve always stayed in touch with friends and family with each call or visit full of discussion of the latest news, word play, and lots of laughs. Family visits often included kayaking down the Russian River.
Every day since the 80s Steve jogged or walked the roads of Rio Nido, stopping to talk and joke with neighbors along the way. His penchant for finding humor everywhere he once said he thoroughly enjoyed being stuck in traffic and his love of asking questions allowed Steve to easily converse with anyone and endeared him to his family and friends.
Steve is survived by three brothers, Thomas A. Glatfelter and wife, Sharon, Centennial, CO, Philip M. Glatfelter and wife, Suzie, Benton, PA, and Timothy R. Glatfelter and wife, Patty, Strasburg, PA, his paternal aunt Kathleen T. Glatfelter Benitez, Pacific Grove, CA, maternal Aunt Sister Elsa Anna Moore, SCC, Mendham, NJ, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are pending. Contributions in Steve's memory may be made to your local Humane Society.
If you have memories of Steve you'd like to share, you may post them at https://www.danielschapeloftheroses.com.
