It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our son, Stephen Haefner, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephen was born in Lancaster in 1991 and was a 2009 graduate of Manheim Twp. High School. He learned the welding trade at Thaddeus Stevens and had worked in Lebanon and in York, PA. He is the youngest son of Francis Haefner, Jr. and Lisa (Ward) Haefner, of Landisville, PA. He is also immediately survived by his brother Andrew Haefner (husband of Ashley), of Lititz, PA and sister Kathleen Kane (wife of Jason), of York, PA. Stephen is also survived by his grandfather, Francis Haefner, Sr. (Lititz) and great-grandmother Gloria Horner (Lancaster).
Stephen was very close to his brother and sister, as well as his cousins. He loved everyone in the family, so very much, and that love never wavered or was withheld. He was sensitive to the well-being of others; always demonstrating concern for their welfare.
Stephen was also a thoughtful person, someone who was naturally inquisitive. He had a wonderful sense of humor and what’s been described as a contagious laugh. He enjoyed family vacations, volleyball & basketball, video games, and watching true crime stories with his father. He always looked forward to our family gatherings. Stephen was very much beloved, by all who knew him.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 5:30PM – 7:30PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends and family will be received from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals (ORCA), www.orcarescue.org
