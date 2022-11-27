Stephen H. Staman, 84, of Columbia went to join his late wife, Shirley, on November 19, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late James, Jr. and Helen Staman and was a lifelong resident of this area. Stephen worked for many years with the Pennsylvania liquor Control Board until his eventual retirement. Until recently, he was a faithful member of Columbia United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and volunteered in the kitchen. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling and gardening. Stephen loved his family and treasured spending time with them.
Stephen leaves behind two daughters, Heidi Staman of Marietta, Carol, wife of Paul Walters of Marietta; two grandchildren, Justin Kise and Eve Jeffries-Walters both of Marietta; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Staman of Elizabethtown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years Shirley Staman in 2020 and a brother, James Staman.
Services for Stephen will be private and he will be laid to rest by his beloved Shirley at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville