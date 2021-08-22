Stephen G. Heistand, 68, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Glenn and Jean Brandt Heistand.
Steve attended Manheim Central High School. He drove truck for Heistand Brothers out of high school through 1992. He drove various trucking jobs until 2010 and had been involved in the scrap metal business since. Steve was a friend to all and had the ability to make everyone laugh. He was a member of Milton Grove United Methodist Church and loved helping making ice cream at their stand at the Elizabethtown Fair. Steve enjoyed watching his kids play sports and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He also enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. Steve volunteered at Mount Joy Gift and Thrift for several years.
Steve is survived by three sons, Stacy Heistand, husband of Michelle of Mount Joy, Christopher Heistand, husband of Jodie of Middletown, and Scott Heistand, husband of Natalie of Prescott, AZ; six grandchildren; and a sister, Glenda Seesholtz, wife of Victor of Elizabethtown.
A graveside service honoring Steve's life will be held at Milton Grove Cemetery on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Missions, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com