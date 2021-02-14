Stephen G. Barone, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Wednesday, August 8, 1945 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Rudick) Barone. He was the husband of the late Wanda (Kyle) Barone who passed away in December 2007.
Stephen was active for over 36 years with AA in Lancaster and helped many people throughout Lancaster County. He was a member of the 521 Club and Calvary Church. He loved food, especially going to local diners. He enjoyed fishing, pool, and playing cards. Stephen had a love for life, laughed a lot and told jokes. He was a talented musician who played the organ and keyboard, and had a love for all animals. His greatest love was his family.
He is survived by a daughter Shannon M. Barone; step-son David Dickel III; four grandchildren, and his girlfriend Bonita Sponsler.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Lancaster PSPCA at www.paspca.org/lancaster.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com. Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown. 717-367-1380