Stephen Earl Hisey, age 69, died at his home on August 13, 2020, in Tucson, AZ.
Born on March 23, 1951, in Toledo, OH, Steve and his family moved to Leola, PA in 1958. He attended Conestoga Valley Schools until 1967 when he moved back to Toledo and graduated from Sylvania High School (OH) in 1969. Steve furthered his education at The Ohio State University, before heading to San Francisco, CA to enter the workforce. His employment journey took him to San Diego, CA, and Phoenix, AZ, before retiring in Tucson, AZ.
Steve is survived by his brother, R. Michael, of Gettysburg, PA; his brother, G. Jeffrey, of Maricopa, AZ, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, M. Carlene, of Toledo, OH; his father, Robert E., of Toledo, OH; and his sister, Victoria L. Bingham, of Lancaster, PA.
Steve chose to donate his body for research, and interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, OH.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all who provided care for Steve in his final days.
