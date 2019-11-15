Stephen E. Smoker

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Stephen Eugene Smoker, loving husband and father, of Paradise, PA, passed away, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 68. He died at home, surrounded by his family.
Stephen was born on June 17, 1951, on the family farm in Morgantown, PA, to Melvin Zook Smoker and Sadie (Stoltzfus) Smoker. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1969 and completed a year at Lincoln University, Oxford, PA. He was married to Sheryl Darlene (Weaver) Smoker on February 12, 1972. They were married for 47 years.
In 1973, Stephen founded S.E. Smoker, Inc., a successful residential/commercial General Contracting firm located in Strasburg, PA, which he would own and operate for 43 years. He was also known for his commercial real estate development projects in Strasburg and other parts of Lancaster County.
Stephen was proud of the many churches he built, his many professional relationships, and his charity work which included numerous missions trips, building several "House of Blessings" homes, sitting on the board of Steve Wingfield Ministries, and his sponsoring of the medical ship, Logan's Clinic, named after his grandson.
Stephen enjoyed riding and collecting motorcycles, golfing, and spending time wintering in University Park, Florida. He was known among friends for his stories which seemed to grow better every time he told them.
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie, and grandson, Logan Clark Stoltzfus, and is survived by his wife, Sheryl, his two children, Kyle Stephen Smoker (husband of Noi Liang) and Kara Ann (wife of Clark A. Stoltzfus), three grandchildren, Sierra Rachael Smoker Stiling, Madelyn Grace Stoltzfus, and Maxwell Stephen Stoltzfus, his father, Melvin, his sister, Lena, and brother,Glen.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18th from 2:00-4:00 in the afternoon and again from 6:00-8:00 in the evening at Keystone Evangelical Free Church, 6 Pequea Drive, in Paradise, PA 17562. A memorial service will be held the following morning on Tuesday, November 19th at 11:00, also at Keystone Evangelical Free Church. The Rev. Steve Wingfield will be officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent to GPA Ministries - Logan's Clinic, PO Box 520, Oxford PA, 19363.
