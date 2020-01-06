Stephen E. Shearouse, 77, of Masonic Homes, Elizabethtown, died January 1, 2020, at his residence. Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late George C. and Virginia Coley Shearouse.
He worked for CSX Railroad as a Scheduling Clerk and was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Stephen was a member of Faith Bible Chapel, Midway, Georgia and a member of a barbershop quartet for 20 years.
He is survived by a sister, Priscilla S. wife of Dan M. Sears of Lancaster, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. FurmanFuneralHome
