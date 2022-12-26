Stephen E. Hurst, 53, of Bainbridge, drew his last breath in this world on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. He is now walking with his Savior, Jesus Christ, in the presence of God. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl L. and Patricia Ann (Riley) Hurst. Steve was the loving husband of Dawn M. (Wise) Hurst, and they would have celebrated 29 years of marriage this coming February.
Steve, affectionately referred to as The Mayor' by his family, had a gregarious personality and never met a stranger. He was a man of God, most devoted husband, proudest father, and loyal friend with the biggest heart and will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Steve graduated from Milton Hershey School in 1988. For the past ten years, he worked as a truck driver for Kreider Farms in Manheim. He enjoyed listening to all types of music and playing the guitar. Steve was an active member of the Greater Harrisburg Church of Christ.
Along with his wife, Dawn, Steve is survived by three sons: Nicholas L. and his wife Maria of Middletown, Gabriel R. of Wrightsville, and Casey J. of Bainbridge. Also surviving are four stepsiblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Steve had a large family, whether it was by blood, by choice or his church family, and more friends than any of us can keep track of that he loved dearly, and truly enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Family and friends are invited to attend a "Final Birthday Bash" for Steve on February 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM at Cornerstone Youth Ministry, 95 South Wilson Avenue, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steve's memory may be made to GHCC Benevolence Fund, 904 5th St., New Cumberland, PA 17070. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com